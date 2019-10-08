Woman shot, killed in Watson; suspected gunman at-large

WATSON, La. (WAFB) - One woman is dead following a shooting in Watson. Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help locating the accused gunman, Terrell Anthony, 37.
According to Sheriff Jason Ard, deputies arrived at the 9000 block of Rue De Fleur Drive in Watson on Oct. 7 around 11:30 p.m.
Jessica Clark, 31, was found dead at the scene. She had been shot multiple times.
Deputies say Clark and Anthony were involved in a relationship “of some sort.” They also believe Anthony held people at the house against their will and took their cell phones before Clark returned home from a weekend trip.
Anthony confronted Clark, shot her multiple times, then fled the scene in her vehicle, according to Ard.
Clark’s car, a white 2018 Honda Accord was later located at an apartment complex.
Anthony is currently wanted for first-degree murder and simple robbery charges. Anthony is considered armed and dangerous.
Deputies do not believe Anthony is in the immediate area. Anthony is also being supervised by the Office of Probation and Parole.
“Domestic violence is an all too common occurrence. It can happen to anyone at anytime. Know that deputies with our Domestic Violence Unit are involved in this case,” Ard said.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call LPSO at 225-686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
