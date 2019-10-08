Walk a Mile in Their Shoes event held to honor victims killed in domestic violence incidents

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Monday night (Oct. 7) in downtown Baton Rouge, a crowd dressed in purple gathered to remember those lives lost to domestic violence.
The event, called Walk a Mile in Their Shoes, is just one of the many vigils part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Survivors of domestic violence told their stories while advocates read out loud the names of domestic violence victims who have died throughout Louisiana. For each name read, there was an empty pair of shoes on the steps of Galvez Square.
“So we want to continue this conversation after October, raising the awareness and letting those know that who are going through it that they’re not alone, that there’s help, there’s resources, there’s services, and STAR and the Butterfly Society, LSU Women’s Center, we stand with you. You’re not alone," said Twahna Harris with the Butterfly Society.
The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence says one in three women and one in four men have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.