Study: Deteriorated, congested roads cost Baton Rouge drivers over $2k yearly

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Drivers in Baton Rouge lose nearly $2,300 a year on roads that are deteriorated, congested, and lack certain safety features, a new study by TRIP announced.
Speakers from TRIP, a national transportation research nonprofit based in Washington, D.C., will join local leaders at a press conference on Tuesday, Oct. 8 to highlight the report’s findings and discuss possible solutions.
The report examines road and bridge conditions, congestion, economic development, highway safety, and transportation funding in the Baton Rouge area and statewide. The TRIP report also includes data for Lafayette, New Orleans, and Shreveport areas.
The press conference will be held at 9 a.m. at the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, located at 564 Laurel Street.
