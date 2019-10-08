Pumpkin-Praline Flan

NOTE: You may wish to pour caramel into the bottom of each ramekin. If so, place 1½ cups sugar with ¼ cup water into a 9-inch sauté pan. Place over medium heat, swirling the pan occasionally as sugar melts. Do not stir mixture with a spoon, only swirling pan as caramel browns to mix ingredients and to keep from burning. When all sugar is dissolved and a caramel color is achieved, quickly pour an equal amount into each ramekin.