Pop-Up Pink Pumpkin Patches at BRG Promote Breast Cancer Awareness

Information provided by Baton Rouge General
BATON ROUGE, La. – Six-thousand pink pumpkins arrived overnight in a pop-up pumpkin patch at Baton Rouge General as part of the hospital’s breast cancer awareness campaign promoting annual mammograms for women 40 and over. Twenty-five percent more mammograms were scheduled last October during the inaugural pink pumpkin campaign, compared to the previous October, thanks in part to an increased awareness.
The public is invited to visit the pink pumpkin patch, take photos, and bring home a pumpkin for free to display in honor of breast cancer awareness. Since last year’s inaugural patch, BRG has added a mini pop-up patch at its Mid City campus, and games like life-size checkers, tic-tac-toe tables and pumpkin bowling at its Bluebonnet campus.
“Breast cancer deaths have dropped dramatically in the past two decades, thanks to better treatment, greater awareness and more women getting mammograms,” said BRG President and CEO Edgardo Tenreiro. “But, we can’t get complacent. Most women 40 and over need a mammogram every year, and we want to make it as easy as possible.”
Women can schedule a mammogram by visiting protectyourpumpkins.com or calling (225) 769-1847.
Women in the U.S. have a 1-in-8 lifetime risk of being diagnosed with breast cancer. A mammogram can often find or detect breast cancer early, when it’s small, and even before a lump can be felt. Women over 40 should talk to their doctor about their risk for breast cancer and when they should schedule a mammogram. Early detection leads to a greater range of treatment options, including less-extensive surgery and fewer serious side effects.
On the Bluebonnet campus, the pumpkin patch is located at the corner of Bluebonnet Blvd. and Picardy Ave. At Mid City, the mini patch is located on the Peachtree Blvd. side of the hospital, near Florida Blvd.
The pink pumpkins are available for free until they are gone. The unique “Porcelain Doll” pumpkins were cultivated to aid in the fight against breast cancer. Only about 50 farms across the country grow the pink pumpkins, which are part of a national campaign launched in 2012 to encourage people to show unity in the fight to find a cure.
For more information visit protectyourpumpkins.com. And follow the #ProtectYourPumpkins movement on social media.