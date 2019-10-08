Parents Against Bullying meets to discuss recent events in EBR Parish schools

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Monday, Oct. 7, Parents Against Bullying met at the Main Library at Goodwood.
Parents of students who mostly attend East Baton Rouge Parish schools discussed their children being bullied.
Organizers say the group started back in 2010, but they’re trying to get the group back going again, especially after a number of fights and incidents regarding bullying have been brought to light.
Click here to read the East Baton Rouge Parish School System’s policy on bullying.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.