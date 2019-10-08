OUR TURN: Supporting the opening of the new children’s hospital

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -As of last Saturday, the brand new Our Lady of the Lake Children’s hospital is up and running.
The most precious cargo and the littlest patients were transferred to the new building, and here at WAFB, we wanted to thank you for helping make this all possible.
From our Red Cars campaign to our mediation phone bank, the generosity of our viewers - and our community - is apparent.
Together, we’ve helped raise the necessary funds for the new facilities.
So, thank you for giving our city a state-of-the-art hospital to treat children in need.
