MODESTO Tacos Tequila Whiskey to open in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The man who brought LIT Pizza and Rocca Pizzeria to Baton Rouge is set to open a full-service taqueria and bar, a new dining concept for his company.
MODESTO Tacos Tequila Whiskey is scheduled to open January 2020 and will be located in the former Breck’s Bistro space at 3930 Burbank Drive.
The 2,600 square-foot restaurant will offer family-style dining and serve traditional tacos and botanas, or small plates. MODESTO will also feature a full-service bar offering specialty tequilas and mezcals, curated margaritas and whiskey cocktails.
Fernandez teamed up with Chef J.B. Bell to create a unique menu featuring signature tacos, including al pastor cooked on a trompo (vertical rotisserie), carne asada, pollo adobado, local fish tacos, Oaxacan style carnitas, and slow-roasted barbacoa, all on homemade corn tortillas.
Gluten-free, vegan, and vegetarian tacos will also be offered.
“MODESTO will be right in the shadow of Tiger Stadium, where I opened my first restaurant in 2001," Fernandez said. "LSU draws people from across the state, which gives us great exposure beyond Baton Rouge as we continue expanding MODESTO and our other restaurant concepts beyond the capital region.”
MODESTO is the latest in several new and planned restaurant opening announcements by Fernandez and business partner, Gordon McKernan. The pair are planning to add LIT Pizza and MODESTO restaurants in Louisiana and neighboring states.
