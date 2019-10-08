Man accused of random shooting spree in Jefferson Parish pleads not guilty

JEFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) -The man accused of going on a random shooting spree through Jefferson Parish pleaded not guilty Tuesday.
Sean Barrette remained quiet in court. His public defender Paul Fleming answered questions on his behalf.
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says Barrette killed three people and is connected to other shootings.
Barrette is accused of killing Manuel Caronia and Nicky Robeau as the two drove along West Metairie on June 17.
The night before, Barrette allegedly killed Isai Cadalzo.
He was also shot while driving on the same area.
Police say Barrette attempted to kill two people in Kenner that he followed for miles and then shot at their vehicle several times.
Barrette is charged with two counts of first degree murder, on count of second degree murder, as well as several counts of attempted murder.
Sheriff Joe Lopinto says Barrette does have a history of mental illness. He was committed twice; December 2018 and April 2019.
A pre-trial conference is scheduled for Oct. 21.
