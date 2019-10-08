Lawsuit filed against governor’s administration in Johnny Anderson sexual harassment case

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A lawsuit involving the Johnny Anderson sexual harassment case has been filed against the governor’s administration. Anderson, a former staff member for Governor John Bel Edwards, resigned from his position in 2017 amid allegations of sexual harassment.
The allegations came from Juanita Washington, a former Office of the Governor employee.
Anderson had previously stepped down from his position as the chairman of the Southern University Board of Supervisors because of similar allegations.
On Tuesday, Truth in Politics, a watchdog group, announced the filing of the lawsuit, which claims the organization did not receive documents, texts, and emails from key members of the governor’s staff after making a public records request.
The organization said it sent the request Aug. 8. The request was acknowledged by the Office of the Governor on Aug.12, and documents were to be provided on Sept. 27, according to TIP.
TIP’s news release said the date was pushed back, prompting the group to file the lawsuit.
A press conference was held Tuesday, which included Washington urging the administration to do more to address sexual misconduct at the highest levels of state government.
The announcement of the lawsuit comes ahead of the primaries on Saturday, Oct. 12.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.