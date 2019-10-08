Groundbreaking ceremony held for third phase of I-10 widening project in St. Martin Parish

This $87.7 million project will widen I-10 from four to six lanes between LA 328 in Breaux Bridge to LA 347 near Henderson. This will also include removing the two existing I-10 bridges over Melvin Dupuis Road and replacing them at ground level. Once completed, a two lane bridge serving as Melvin Dupuis Road will be constructed over the interstate. Additionally, 54-inch concrete median barriers will be installed in portions of the project corridor, as well as raised markers and rumble strips.