FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool temps, with another front on the way Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tuesday turned out to be a real fall gem, even with the persistent clouds through the morning. Skies cleared during the afternoon and that sets the region up for a nice evening and comfortable night. Expect a Wednesday sunrise in the low to mid 60s around metro Baton Rouge under mostly fair skies, just be ready for a pocket or two of fog for the morning commute. It will be a partly cloudy and mainly dry Wednesday afternoon, with highs in the mid to upper 80s across the WAFB region. You may also notice a touch more humidity Wednesday afternoon, but it will still be relatively comfortable.