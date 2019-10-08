FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool temps, with another front on the way Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tuesday turned out to be a real fall gem, even with the persistent clouds through the morning. Skies cleared during the afternoon and that sets the region up for a nice evening and comfortable night. Expect a Wednesday sunrise in the low to mid 60s around metro Baton Rouge under mostly fair skies, just be ready for a pocket or two of fog for the morning commute. It will be a partly cloudy and mainly dry Wednesday afternoon, with highs in the mid to upper 80s across the WAFB region. You may also notice a touch more humidity Wednesday afternoon, but it will still be relatively comfortable.
Set rain chances at 20% to 30% Thursday, with highs in the upper 80s. Flow off the Gulf will mean more another bump up in humidity as we await the arrival of our next fall front Friday.
The timing for Friday’s front is still a bit uncertain, but we do know it will pass through the Baton Rouge metro area during the latter half of Friday or overnight into Saturday’s pre-dawn hours. Set rain chances at 50% to 60% Friday afternoon and evening, with a lingering 30% rain chance early Saturday. While we cannot rule out one or two strong storms Friday afternoon or evening, we do not anticipate active severe weather, nor do we expect much in the way of rains, with most neighborhoods receiving less than 0.5” for the event.
With a potential for a few early morning showers, it may take the better part of the morning and midday Saturday before skies clear out. Still, morning lows could dip into the 50s across the northern half of the WAFB region, with 60s elsewhere, delivering a nice taste of fall to kick off the busy weekend.
The weather will cooperate for Election Day activities and the area will enjoy a fine October afternoon, with highs in the low to mid 70s under fair skies. It’ll be just about perfect for tailgating, whether it be on The Bluff with the Jaguar Nation or around Death Valley Saturday night for LSU’s Homecoming.
Sunday will open in the mid 50s for Baton Rouge, with afternoon highs near 80° under fair to partly cloudy skies. However, after a couple of nice autumn weekend afternoons, rains return to the area for much of next week, with highs in the 80s each day.
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) continues to monitor three areas in the Atlantic, including two off the U.S. East Coast. Tropical development is not imminent for any of the three, and more importantly, none are a threat to the Gulf region.
