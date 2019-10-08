FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The cool front has arrived

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It finally feels MUCH better out-the-door on this October morning; in fact, temperatures are some 5 to 7 degrees cooler than this same time yesterday.
As a rule, we’ve dropped into the mid/upper 60°s (a “normal” low this time of year is 61°)– on the way to a high in the mid 80°s, under mostly sunny skies and light northerly winds.
Overnight, mostly clear and mild – a low of 64°; tomorrow, another quiet and mainly dry autumn day – perhaps a few more clouds and a bit warmer, but still nice – a high of 88°.
