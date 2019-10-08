ExxonMobil to flare intermittently through Oct. 13

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - ExxonMobil says they will be flaring until Sunday, Oct. 13.
The flaring is part of planned maintenance of the chemical plant’s operations.
Flares are safety control devices that consume excess hydrocarbons.
Officials say all appropriate agencies have been notified, and they apologize for any inconvenience.
“Scheduled maintenance such as this is intermittent but necessary to ensure continued safe and reliable operations. The safety of our workforce and community is ExxonMobil’s highest priority,” a spokesperson for ExxonMobil said in a press release Tuesday morning.
