Crews clean debris from Capitol Lakes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crews of workers and volunteers spent Tuesday morning cleaning up debris from the Capitol Lakes.
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries lead the cleanup on Tuesday, Oct. 8 and provided boats and equipment for crews to pick up trash and pull large objects out of the lakes.
“This is a heavily utilized area by a lot of pedestrians so it was good to have an opportunity to be able to come out here and help do our part with our mission statement which is protecting the environment so we’re able to clean it up for folks so that way it makes it a little more aesthetically pleasing," Carrie Salyers, wildlife outreach coordinator at LDWF, said.
Crews were scattered around the banks of the water picking up tires, shopping carts, and fire extinguishers.
