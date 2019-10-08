Column: My top five LSU vs. Florida games in last 15 years

With 35 seconds remaining, LSU had a chance to kick a 53-yarder to tie the game. Josh Jasper, a very capable kicker, was two for two at the time after nailing a 45-yarder earlier in the contest. But for Les Miles, a chance to tie the game wasn’t good enough. What ensued was the flip from Derek Helton to Jasper. With the luckiest bounce that I’ve ever seen, Jasper caught the lateral and picked up the first down. From there, it was all on Jarrett Lee and Terrence Toliver. The pair connected for a 28-yard pass inside the Florida 10. And then with just six seconds left, Lee found Toliver in the end zone for the game-winner.