White House: Turkey to invade Northern Syria

Turkish and American armored vehicles patrol as they conduct joint ground patrol in the so-called "safe zone" on the Syrian side of the border with Turkey, near the town of Tal Abyad, northeastern Syria, Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. The patrols are part of a deal reached between Turkey and the United States to ease tensions between the allies over the presence of U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish fighters in the area. (Source: AP Photo/Baderkhan Ahmad)