Walk held in Baton Rouge for families of babies that passed in pregnancy or infancy

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Woman’s Hospital has partnered with The Anna’s Grace Foundation in putting on "The Walk to Remember.” It’s a walk around the Independence park area of Baton Rouge for families of children that died during pregnancy or infancy.
Monica Alley started the foundation a few years after her daughter, Anna Grace Alley, was stillborn.
“When we lost Anna I had no idea what was in store, like what we were being called to do. But to see what it’s become today is beyond just Anna now.”
Alley created the foundations’ walk, which was attended by more than 100 families Sunday, Oct. 6, as a special place for people like her to talk through their pain.
“People often feel alone and isolated after they lose a baby because it’s a very uncomfortable topic and people don’t like to talk about it,” said Alley. “It’s hard to talk about. You don’t want to make anyone else feel uncomfortable when you talk about your baby and people don’t quite know how to talk to you about your baby. So this kind of gives people permission to talk about their babies out loud.”
Throughout the walk path, different yard markers with the names of the babies are on display. For the families it’s a way of remembering and healing.
“This has helped me a lot. When I lost my son I didn’t really know of anyone who had lost a baby or had talked to anybody about this and so it was going through the emotions of it on our own,” said Betty Tanory. “For my family to be able to relate to other families, for my kids to talk to other kids who have lost a brother or a sister, it just brought us all together as a community.
At the end of the walk, the organizers read the names of each baby that passed and lit a candle in their memory.
“As we light our candles, we’re reminded that our baby’s light shines through us,” said Alley.
