Republic Services says it has cleaned up its act; more residents complain of missed pickups

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Lining the streets of the Biltmore neighborhood in Central are recycling bins filled to the top.
“We haven’t had these bins picked up out here since September 24,” said Robert Stevenson. “Maybe the week before that.”
Stevenson says his bin has been left in front of his house for more than two weeks, yet Republic Services has not collected the recyclables inside. He says he has called the city’s 311 call center to try to figure out what’s going on and if his bin will be picked up, but to no avail.
"They said they’re going to come get it, but they never make it,” he said.
At the end of September, Republic left him a voicemail stating his collection day had been moved to Saturday and fliers had been distributed in his area alerting him of the change. Even with the schedule change, he says neither he nor his neighbors have had their recycling bins picked up. Some have resorted to throwing recyclable items in the trash.
“They need to give us a response and let us know what they’re going to do,” said Don Carpenter, another resident. “Stop lying to us and come pick up the recyclables.”
The first week of October, the city-parish claimed complaints against Republic are down a mere 1.8% from this time in September of 2018.
In response to this latest complaint, Republic issued a statement on what they believe is happening:
“We have noticed a decrease in recyclables put out by customers on the new collection days in that particular area, which indicates to us customers are still adjusting to the transition. We believe this explains the majority of calls about missed collections.”
Republic also disputes the claims that the entire neighborhood was missed.
“The Biltmore neighborhood was serviced on the new collection days last week, but we did notice a very low number were put out. We believe residents are adjusting to the new collection days. As a result, we sent trucks today to accommodate,” the company said in a statement.
Shortly after WAFB wrapped up its interview in the Bilmore neighborhood, a Republic truck drove through picking up their recyclables.
