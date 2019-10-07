Redskins fire Gruden, name Callahan interim coach

LANDOVER, Md. (AP/WWBT) - The Washington Redskins have fired Jay Gruden as head coach after beginning his sixth season 0-5, with a Sunday loss to the Patriots sealing his fate.
“Moving forward we are committed to doing all that we can collectively as an organization to turn things around and give our Redskins fans and alumni a team they can be proud of in 2019 and beyond,” the Redskins announced on its website.
The Redskins held a press conference Monday afternoon to discuss the firing:
His overall record with Washington was 35-49-1, with one playoff appearance.
“Through the first five games of the 2019 season, the team has clearly not performed up to expectations, and we all share in that responsibility,” the Redskins said it in its statement.
Owner Daniel Snyder and team president Bruce Allen informed Gruden he was out early Monday morning.
Offensive line coach Bill Callahan is replacing Gruden on an interim basis.
At a press conference on Monday afternoon, he said taking over in Week 6 is “uncharted territory.”
Callahan says he has not yet decided on a starting quarterback, but it’s between Case Keenum and Colt McCoy. He said rookie Dwayne Haskins is not being considered right now, but “he will be” eventually.
Callahan stressed that he’s focused on the team and not auditioning for the job.
“I’m not worried about me. It’s not about me," he said. "It’s about our team and it’s about what we can do to get us out of this rut that we’re currently in.”
