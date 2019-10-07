Multiple medical helicopters called to head-on crash in Ascension Parish; serious injuries, fatality reported

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Multiple medical helicopters and first responders are heading to the scene of a head-on collision that has left some with serious injuries and killed one person, according to emergency officials. A spokesperson for the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office says the area around Highway 70 and Brady Street is completely closed to traffic.
At least four people were treated for injuries, first responders told WAFB. A Louisiana State Police spokesperson said one person was killed in the crash. It’s unclear how many patients were treated for injuries in total.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
