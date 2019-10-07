Mississippi men arrested for beating Slidell man with metal pipe

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) -Police in St. Tammany have arrested a father and son from Mississippi after they forced their way into a Slidell-area home last week severely beating a man, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.
It happened around 9 p.m. Oct. 2 in the 200 block of Bishop Drive.
The homeowner told deputies two men had forced their way into his home and attacked him, forcing him, at knifepoint, to lead them to another man who was in a shed in the backyard.
The intruders then allegedly beat the victim in the shed using a metal pipe, striking him multiple times in the head and body before fleeing.
The homeowner refused treatment for his injuries. The second victim was transported to a local hospital where he remains at this time.
Warrants were issued for the arrests of Amos Trehern, 45, and Kody Trehern, 20, both of Long Beach, Mississippi.
The two men were located late Friday evening and arrested by Long Beach Police Department.
They were booked into the Harrison County Jail and are awaiting extradition to St. Tammany Parish, where they will be booked on warrants for Aggravated Burglary Attempted First Degree Murder.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.