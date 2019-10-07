Lunch with Coach O: LSU vs. Florida Preview

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will meet with sports journalists Monday afternoon to preview LSU vs. Florida.
Coach O will answer questions starting around 12:30 p.m. WAFB will livestream the event.
The No. 5 Tigers (5-0, 1-0 SEC) will take on the No. 7 Gators (6-0, 3-0 SEC) under the lights in Death Valley. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
LSU is coming off a 42-6 win over Utah State. Quarterback Joe Burrow had another five-touchdown passing day. He even ran for a score. Burrow became the first QB in LSU history to have more than 300 yards passing in four straight games. He finished 27-of-38 for 344 yards.
The Gators are coming into Tiger Stadium after a 24-13 win over then No. 7 Auburn (5-1, 2-1 SEC) in the Swamp. Fourth-year junior quarterback Kyle Trask passed for 234 yards and a pair of first-half touchdowns but his three fumbles kept the visitors hanging around.
Credit the UF defense for holding its ground by stifling one of the SEC’s most potent offenses and ground games. The Gators bedeviled true freshmen quarterback Bo Nix almost as much as the home crowd did in forcing three interceptions and one self-induced sack that helped seal the outcome.
College GameDay has announced it will be on the LSU campus for the top 10 matchup.
