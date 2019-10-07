Franklin schools dismissed early due to water break

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Three schools in Franklin are releasing students early Monday after water service to the schools was interrupted.
Franklin Junior and Senior High Schools will release students at 12:30 p.m. and Foster Elementary will release students at 1 p.m.
Officials say a water main break interrupted water service to the schools.
St. Mary Parish School officials will continue to monitor the situation and inform parents as conditions warrant. At this time, the three schools impacted will reopen Tuesday on schedule.
