FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers move through as cool front arrives

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The WAFB area dealt with bands of showers and a few thunderstorms through Monday afternoon as the long-awaited first “meaningful“ autumn front passes through the region. Area rains will fizzle out through the evening with skies clearing overnight.
It’s looking like a beauty of a day Tuesday morning with temperatures in the mid 60s at sunrise and fair skies. Highs Tuesday will be in the low to mid 80s across the WAFB region, with a welcomed drop in humidity, making for a great October day. That “fall feel” won’t last long, however, as the humidity starts to increase through the afternoons from Wednesday into Friday. While Wednesday will be mostly dry, highs will be back in the mid to upper 80s with a slight uptick in humidity. Morning minimums will run near 70°, with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to near 90° Thursday and Friday.
The First Alert Forecast calls for isolated to scattered showers Thursday, with our next fall front arriving during the latter half of Friday with scattered to numerous showers and storms.
And then the big weather payoff comes over the weekend!
While we may still have a light shower or two behind Friday’s frontal passage early Saturday morning, it all clears out by midday and into the afternoon, with mostly sunny skies with highs only reaching the low to mid 70s. The humidity will be down even lower for the weekend and it looks just about perfect for Saturday night football in Death Valley as the Tigers take on Florida for LSU’s Homecoming.
Baton Rouge area temperatures could drop down to the low to mid 50s for Sunday’s sunrise and Sunday should be a real beauty under mostly sunny skies with highs again in the 70s.
The outlook for the following week calls for afternoon temperatures to return to the 80s, with isolated showers Monday and scattered rains possible Tuesday and Wednesday (Oct. 15 & 16).
In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is monitoring two areas in the western Atlantic for low-end development potential (30% chance or less) and a third area in the central Atlantic with a 50% chance of development over the next five days. None of the three pose any threat to the Gulf region.
