FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers move through as cool front arrives

It’s looking like a beauty of a day Tuesday morning with temperatures in the mid 60s at sunrise and fair skies. Highs Tuesday will be in the low to mid 80s across the WAFB region, with a welcomed drop in humidity, making for a great October day. That “fall feel” won’t last long, however, as the humidity starts to increase through the afternoons from Wednesday into Friday. While Wednesday will be mostly dry, highs will be back in the mid to upper 80s with a slight uptick in humidity. Morning minimums will run near 70°, with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to near 90° Thursday and Friday.