FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Finally going to feel like fall in the coming days

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Are you ready for a change in the world of weather? Courtesy of a “much anticipated and very welcome” cold front, temperatures will *not* be pushing into the mid to upper 90°s today.
Instead, we’ll top out in the mid to upper 80°s and as far as rainfall is concerned – it will be limited, generally speaking only a 30% to 40% coverage later this afternoon.
Overnight, mostly clear skies and noticeably more comfortable, a low dropping into the mid 60°s; tomorrow, the front will be south of us – sunshine will return, light northerly winds and a very pleasant Tuesday afternoon – a high in the mid 80°s.
