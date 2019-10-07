Exclusive Gubernatorial Poll: John Bel Edwards leads with 5 days until election

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -In a new exclusive Gray Television poll, Democratic Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards comfortably leads his two chief Republican rivals, Eddie Rispone and Ralph Abraham, with five days left to the primary election.
The poll conducted by Mason-Dixon Polling and Strategy on behalf of the six Louisiana Gray Television stations, shows Incumbant Edwards at 45 percent, Rispone at 22 percent, and Abraham at 17 percent. The poll of 625 of registered voters has a margin of error of 4 percent. All of the voters polled said they were likely to vote in the Saturday Oct. 12 election. Ten percent of those polled were undecided.
The breakdown by party affiliation had 80% of Democrats supporting Edwards while Republicans were split with 41% backing Rispone and 35% behind Abraham.
If there’s a run-off between Edwards and Rispone, 51% of those polled said they would vote for Edwards while 42% said they would cast a ballot for Rispone. 7% were undecided.
If a run-off occurs between Edwards and Abraham, the poll found 53% would back Edwards while 38% would support Abraham. 9% were undecided.
The Gray Louisiana stations will air The Final Debate for Governor Wednesday Oct. 9 at 7 p.m.
You can see the debate live from KSLA-TV in Shreveport as well as on WVUE FOX 8 in New Orleans, WAFB-TV in Baton Rouge, KNOE-TV in Monroe, KPLC-TV in Lake Charles, KALB-TV in Alexandria and KATC-TV in Lafayette.
