Donald Trump Jr. headlines Lafayette event for La. Republican gubernatorial candidates

LAFAYETTE, La. (WAFB) - Donald Trump Jr. headlined a special Louisiana Republican Party event at the Cajundome Convention Center in Lafayette Monday.
The Louisiana Republican Party said the event aimed to build momentum for a higher Republican turnout on Election Day, Saturday, Oct. 12.
Trump Jr. was joined at the Oct. 7 event by Republican gubernatorial candidates, Congressman Ralph Abraham and businessman, Eddie Rispone.
Vice President Mike Pence was in Louisiana Saturday, Oct. 5 hoping to bolster voter engagement and support for the two Republican gubernatorial candidates as well.
President Donald Trump is also heading to Louisiana on the eve of statewide elections to stump for Republican candidates who are attempting to unseat Gov. John Bel Edwards, the only Democratic governor in the deep south. If you’d like to go, you can register for tickets via his website by clicking here. The rally will be held in the James E. Sudduth Coliseum in Lake Charles.
KATC reached out to Gov. John Bel Edwards’ campaign Sunday in reference to the President’s visit Friday, and received this statement from his spokesman, Eric Holl:
“It’s no surprise that the President is supporting members of his own political party. This last-minute rally is proof that the partisan forces in Washington realize that Gov. Edwards is supported by a wide range of people in Louisiana, from every political party and every background. Gov. Edwards has that support because he’s put Louisiana first, working across party lines to turn a record deficit into a surplus, expand health care for working people and give teachers their first pay raise in a decade. Gov. Edwards will keep putting people over politics in his second term.”
U.S. Rep Ralph Abraham, one of the two Republicans running against Edwards, issued this statement:
“I’m excited to welcome my friend President Trump to Louisiana. In Congress, I’ve worked with our President to Make America Great Again. I can’t wait to work with him as the next Governor of Louisiana.”
