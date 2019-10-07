Candidates for state senate seat in north Baton Rouge debate at Press Club

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A contentious debate took place at Baton Rouge Press Club Monday, Oct. 7 as candidates for north Baton Rouge senator faced off.
Gary Chambers is trying to unseat Senator Regina Barrow. He argues it’s time for a change, while Barrow says her time in the House and Senate have provided her with valuable experience.
“Experience matters, being able to understand the process matters, following procedures matters,” Barrow said.
“When you look at the community in the last 15 years, in my constituency, the people we love, have been terrible. We’ve lost grocery stores, hospitals, and economic opportunities,” Chambers said.
Election Day is Saturday, Oct. 12.
