BRFD collecting donations for fallen captain

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is now accepting donations in honor of Captain Bryan Bozeman, 45, who died on Saturday, Oct. 6 in a fishing accident.
Donations will go towards the Bozeman family to help pay for funeral expenses. Anyone wishing to donate can stop by the Baton Rouge Fire Department Federal Credit Union located at 11123 Boardwalk Dr. Baton Rouge. La. 70816.
You may also mail donations to the following:
BRFD Federal Credit Union, P.O. Box 40118, Baton Rouge, La. 70835
The Terrebone Parish Sheriff’s Office investigated the drowning Saturday at a popular boat launch and RV camp that sits on the Robinson Canal in Cocodrie, an official said. Bozeman was cleaning fish when he slipped into the water.
Family members were able to pull Bozeman out and began administering CPR until emergency responders arrived.
Bozeman later died at a hospital.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.