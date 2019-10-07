Baton Rouge Veteran’s Parade 2019: Mayor releases festival details

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The City of Baton Rouge is hosting the Capital Region Veteran’s Parade in downtown on Saturday, November 16, 2019.
The parade, sponsored by the Mayor-President’s Advisory Council on Veteran’s Affairs, will run down River Road starting in front of the Pentagon Barracks and ending at the USS Kidd. The parade will honor the service, sacrifices and selflessness of our veterans.
Three one-hundred-year-old World War II Veterans will be honored at the event. Those veterans are Warrant Officer Johnnie A. Jones Sr., Corporal Leon Dixon Sr., and the oldest World War II Veteran in the United States: Private First-Class Lawrence Brooks
There will be live music by Jonathan Boogie Long, food vendors, and cold beverages as well as speakers to include General Russell Honoré and Mayor Sharon Weston-Broome.
“It’s important to thank our veterans for their service and sacrifices. This parade is an excellent opportunity to show our support,” Mayor Broome said.
Entertainment begins at 11 a.m. on the River Plaza Stage adjacent to the USS Kidd Museum with the parade beginning to roll at noon. All ages are welcome.
After the parade concludes, speakers will address attendees followed by a finale from musician Jonathan Boogie Long.
After the parade festivities conclude, attendees are invited to join us at the River Center for Viewing Party and Tailgate of the LSU vs. Ole Miss game.
Anyone interested in being a part of the parade can contact Yolanda Robertson at yrobertson76@gmail.com.
