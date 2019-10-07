Ascension Parish authorities and school officials to address ‘acts of unkindness’ in schools

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office and Ascension Public Schools will hold a joint press conference to announce collaborative efforts to address acts of unkindness and conflict in schools.
The collaboration is called the “Don’t Stand By; Stand Up!” and the press conference starts at 2 p.m. and is located at the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Training Center in Gonzales
Sheriff Bobby Webre, Superintendent David Alexander, Assistant Superintendent A. Denise Graves, Director of Secondary Schools Mia Edwards and High School Student Courtney Hughes will be speakers.
