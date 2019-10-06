‘A Walk to Remember’ to address pregnancy and infant loss

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - During October, Woman’s Hospital recognizes Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month, taking time to honor and remember those babies lost during pregnancy or in infancy.
On October 6, Woman’s will partner with Anna’s Grace Foundation - a local nonprofit that supports families who experience baby loss - to host the Walk to Remember at the Main Library at Goodwood at 6 p.m.
The Walk to Remember invites local families who have lost a baby to participate in a short walk concluding with a remembrance ceremony. There is no cost to participate, and each family will receive a special votive candle that can be lit on October 15 in connection with the Wave of Light Celebration that coincides with Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day.
“As Louisiana’s largest birthing hospital, not only do we celebrate the joy of bringing a new baby into the world, but we also have many patients that we support through the loss of a child,” said Jessica Morris, RN, labor and delivery nurse manager for Woman’s Hospital. “So many families who lose a baby suffer in silence, but we want to make sure they know that they are not alone. This event is another way for Woman’s Hospital to wrap its arms around our families who have experienced baby loss and to remember their babies alongside them.”
Statistics show that as many as one in four pregnancies ends in loss, and together Woman’s Hospital and Anna’s Grace Foundation offer many resources for families experiencing baby loss.
Woman’s Hospital hosts a pregnancy and infant loss support group that meets from 7 to 9 p.m. on the first and third Wednesday of each month at Woman’s Center for Wellness. Sessions are free, and adult family members and friends are welcome.
Information provided by the Woman’s Hospital.
