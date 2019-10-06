Trump to campaign in Louisiana Friday for Republican candidates for governor

(WAFB) - President Donald Trump announced Sunday he is heading to Lake Charles, La. to campaign for the two major Republican candidates for Governor of Louisiana.
In a Tweet, Pres. Trump says his rally Friday night will be aimed at keeping current Governor John Bel Edwards below 50 percent in Saturday’s election and “force a runoff.”
Recently published polls show Edwards close to the number he needs to win the election without a runoff.
Results of a new WAFB/Gray Media poll on the governor’s race will be released Monday.
The campaigns for several candidates released statements after news of the rally broke.
Eric Holl, Spokesman for the John Bel for Louisiana campaign released the following statement:
“It’s no surprise that the President is supporting members of his own political party. This last-minute rally is proof that the partisan forces in Washington realize that Gov. Edwards is supported by a wide range of people in Louisiana, from every political party and every background. Gov. Edwards has that support because he’s put Louisiana first, working across party lines to turn a record deficit into a surplus, expand health care for working people and give teachers their first pay raise in a decade. Gov. Edwards will keep putting people over politics in his second term.”
Candidate Eddie Rispone released the following statement:
“Thankful and excited to have President Trump help us turn Louisiana red! We need a conservative, outsider, and businessman to turn this state around. As governor, I’ll work with Trump to make Louisiana great again!”
Other statements came from Republican politicians in Louisiana, including U.S. Sen. John Kennedy who said in a statement about the upcoming visit he urges the president to rally voters and called this year’s election “important to Louisiana’s future.”
"Under the current governor, taxes are sky high and families are struggling,” Sen. Kennedy in the statement. “President Trump cares about Louisiana, and he wants to help put this state on a better path. I am thrilled that he is coming back to Louisiana.”
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.