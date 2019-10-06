Travel around the world for Global Community Day in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - You don’t have to always hop on a plane to expose yourself to different cultures.
On Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., you can get a taste of different cultures from around the world during the Global Community Day in Baton Rouge. The event will be located at BREC Community Park, 14024 Highland Road.
The event is free and participants can explore cultural exhibits, identify international flags and try delicious, global dishes. Visitors will get a free World Visitor Pass to travel from country to country to learn about different cultures.
Members of Baton Rouge’s international community will perform traditional dances from around the world.
Countries invited include, but not limited to: Cameroon, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, France, Honduras, India, Italy, Ireland, Lebanon, Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Philippines, Russia, Scotland, Swaziland, Turkey, Palestine, Venezuela, Ecuador, Panama, Israel, Uganda, Israel, Burundi, Greece, Republic of Chad and Ukraine.
The annual event, which is in its ninth year, is organized by the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge.
