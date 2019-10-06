‘Ted-dy’ chants echo through Superdome as Bridgewater tosses 4 TD passes in Saints win over Bucs

After the Saints defense registered its second consecutive three-and-out, Deonte Harris was hit hard on the punt return and he coughed up the ball. New Orleans was fortunate to recover the fumble but Harris was slow to get up. The Bucs challenged the call but it was upheld and the Saints retained possession. The Saints were not able to take advantage of the break, however, as three plays later, Bridgewater was intercepted by cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting. After defensive tackle Malcom Brown got to Winston for a sack, the quarterback was able to scramble on the next play and connect with wide receiver Chris Godwin for a 26-yard touchdown to give Tampa Bay the 7-0 at the end of the first quarter.