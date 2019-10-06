‘Ted-dy’ chants echo through Superdome as Bridgewater tosses 4 TD passes in Saints win over Bucs

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The crowd in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome bellowed chants of "Ted-dy, Ted-dy, Ted-dy’ during several points in the game Sunday afternoon, as quarterback Teddy Bridgewater threw four touchdown passes and the Saints beat the Bucs.
The Saints (4-1) took the 31-24 win over the Bucs (2-3). Bridgewater finished 26-of-34 for 314 yards to go along with those four TD tosses. He was intercepted once. Wide receiver Michael Thomas caught 11 passes for 182 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Alvin Kamara gained 62 yards on 16 carries but also caught six passes for another 42 yards.
On the opening drive, Saints cornerback P.J. Williams stepped in front of a Winston pass for the interception but the play was negated due to a delay of game penalty on the Bucs. The Saints defense still held on the drive to force Tampa Bay to punt.
On their second possession, the Saints started off with pretty good field position at their own 36-yard line and drove down the field to the red zone but a Bridgewater pass to tight end Jared Cook in the end zone was too high and New Orleans had to settle for a 29-yard field goal from Wil Lutz to take the 3-0 with less than 4:00 left in the first quarter.
After the Saints defense registered its second consecutive three-and-out, Deonte Harris was hit hard on the punt return and he coughed up the ball. New Orleans was fortunate to recover the fumble but Harris was slow to get up. The Bucs challenged the call but it was upheld and the Saints retained possession. The Saints were not able to take advantage of the break, however, as three plays later, Bridgewater was intercepted by cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting. After defensive tackle Malcom Brown got to Winston for a sack, the quarterback was able to scramble on the next play and connect with wide receiver Chris Godwin for a 26-yard touchdown to give Tampa Bay the 7-0 at the end of the first quarter.
The Saints began the second quarter with a nice nine-play drive that ended in Bridgewater finding Thomas for a 14-yard touchdown to put the Saints back up, 10-7. On the drive, Bridgewater was 4-of-4 for 35 yards. Taysom Hill also threw an 18-yard pass. The Bucs tied the game at 10-10 with a 42-yard field goal by Matt Gay. The Saints then put together an eight-play drive that ate up 5:00 and ended with Bridgewater throwing his second touchdown pass of the game. This one went to tight end Jared Cook from nine yards out to give the Saints the 17-10 lead with only :32 before halftime.
The late Will Smith, the former defensive end who was a member of the 2009 Super Bowl team, was inducted into the Saints Ring of Honor during halftime.
On the first play of the second half, Bridgewater aired it out to Thomas for a big 42-yard gain. Two plays later, Bridgewater connected with a wide open Ted Ginn Jr. for a 33-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 24-10. Then, for the second time in the game, the Saints defense picked off Winston but the play didn’t stand because of a penalty. Eli Apple came up with the pick but Marshon Lattimore was called for a hold. The penalty proved to be very costly, as Tampa Bay ended up having a 17-play drive that ate up more than 8:30 on the clock and was capped off by a 2-yard touchdown run by Peyton Barber to make it 24-17 with just over 5:00 remaining in the third quarter.
On the second play of the next drive, Bridgewater was forced out of the pocket and was limping noticeably. The Saints went three-and-out and had to punt. Bridgewater did not go under the medical tent when he returned to the bench. After a Tampa Bay three-and-out, the Saints started marching once again. New Orleans went 91 yards in 13 plays. Bridgewater tossed his fourth TD of the day, hooking up again with Thomas from 12 yards out. The drive included a third and one in which Kamara threw a pass to tight end Josh Hill for 13 yards. It wasn’t pretty but it moved the chains. The Saints extended their lead to 31-17 with about 10:30 left in the fourth quarter.
On first down for the Bucs, defensive end Marcus Davenport burst through the line and sacked Winston for a 14-yard loss. Tampa Bay was unable to get anything going and was forced into another three-and-out.
On Tampa Bay’s next possession, Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen let his guys loose. Sheldon Rankins, Carl Granderson, and Cameron Jordan all registered sacks in the series. Later, with the clock ticking down, Winston connected with a very determined Godwin for another 26-yard touchdown to make it 31-24 with :13 left in the game.
The Saints defense finished with a total of six sacks.
