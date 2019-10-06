Habitat for Humanity celebrates 30 years in Baton Rouge with mortgage burning

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Habitat for Humanity celebrated 30 years of operating in Baton Rouge. Part of the celebration was a mortgage burning ceremony for homeowners who completed paying their mortgages through the program.
“It’s a blessing to know that we can come together on holidays and you know celebrate in a home you know,” said Alice Burnside.
The non-profit has built over 300 hundred homes since coming to the capital city 30 years ago. The executive director says a quarter of those homeowners are now mortgage-free. She says this accomplishment is thanks to the thousands of selfless volunteers.
“We had over a hundred and 35,000 volunteers with us over the 30 years donating about 900,000 hours of volunteer service, just truly amazing,” said Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Lynn Clark.
Many of the homeowners also participate in helping build their own new homes.
“When I worked on my own it was just like a dream come true because you take a little pride in something that you do that’s for you,” said Sonja Pania.
