FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Finally going to feel like fall in the coming days

The kids should be able to get by without a sweater or jacket. Highs will be in the mid-80s right where they should be for early October. A slight warming trend will take place towards the tail end of the work/school week. Don’t worry, for now, the forecast keeps afternoon highs out of the 90s. A “stronger”cold front is forecast to move through the area Friday into early Saturday delivering a better Autumn feel for next weekend. Rain chances with this front appear slightly higher with scattered to numerous showers expected possibly overnight Friday into early Saturday morning.