FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Finally going to feel like fall in the coming days

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The wait is just about over as our first Fall cold front is set to arrive Monday evening. Temperatures will stay out of the 90s Monday afternoon, but will remain above normal in the upper 80s.
Rain chances remain pretty slim with this cold front, as only a few scattered t-showers are forecast to develop out ahead of the front. Most will, unfortunately, stay dry as the local area could certainly use a decent rain. Tuesday’s wake up will be noticeably different with lows in the mid-60s.
The kids should be able to get by without a sweater or jacket. Highs will be in the mid-80s right where they should be for early October. A slight warming trend will take place towards the tail end of the work/school week. Don’t worry, for now, the forecast keeps afternoon highs out of the 90s. A “stronger”cold front is forecast to move through the area Friday into early Saturday delivering a better Autumn feel for next weekend. Rain chances with this front appear slightly higher with scattered to numerous showers expected possibly overnight Friday into early Saturday morning.
Next weekend will be ideal weather for outdoor plans as we trend dry, no humidity, and comfortable temperatures. You might want a light jacket for early Sunday and Monday as morning lows dip into the mid to upper 50s. A few showers are forecast to return for the middle of the next week.
The tropics locally remain very quiet.
