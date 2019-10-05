FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler weather is on the way

Another, stronger cold front is forecast to arrive Friday. This front will also produce scattered showers and t-storms. Friday’s front will bring a bigger drop in temperatures for next weekend. A few lingering showers will be possible early Saturday morning, but most of Saturday and Sunday will be picture perfect. You might want a light jacket if you head out early either morning as lows dip into the mid-to-upper-50s. Highs won’t get out of the 70s next weekend.