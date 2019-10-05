FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler weather is on the way

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s just one more day before a series of cold fronts helps to deliver Autumn like weather for the first time this season.
Temperatures will stay hot to end the weekend with morning lows comfortable in the low 70s, but by afternoon highs will reach the low-to-mid-90s. A few scattered showers and t-storms will be possible mainly during the afternoon.
The first cold front arrives Monday. This front will trigger scattered showers and t-storms as it passes the local area. The cooldown will be noticeable but not a huge drop off in temperature. Morning lows will dip into the mid-60s Tuesday and Wednesday mornings and afternoon highs will stay in the 80s.
We stay mainly dry for the mid-week period.
Another, stronger cold front is forecast to arrive Friday. This front will also produce scattered showers and t-storms. Friday’s front will bring a bigger drop in temperatures for next weekend. A few lingering showers will be possible early Saturday morning, but most of Saturday and Sunday will be picture perfect. You might want a light jacket if you head out early either morning as lows dip into the mid-to-upper-50s. Highs won’t get out of the 70s next weekend.
The only spots for possible tropical development are way out in the North Central Atlantic and pose no threat to Louisiana.
