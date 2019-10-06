FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front is one day away

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Relief from this unseasonably warm start to October is set to arrive tomorrow. That means we have one more hot and humid day to go.
Expect highs today to reach the low 90s with feels like temperatures reaching the mid 90s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible mainly during the afternoon hours.
Our first Autumn cold front will arrive Monday evening. The front will only trigger about a 30 percent coverage of rain. So if you were hoping for some rain from this front, it may not deliver.
Temperatures will take a noticeable dip Monday afternoon into midweek. By the late part of the work and school week, temperatures will begin to rebound.
But, a second and stronger cold front will arrive late Friday. This front, too, looks to be mainly dry with just a few scattered thundershowers. A true Autumn feel will be enjoyed next weekend.
The Gulf of Mexico is quiet with no tropical activity expected within at least the next five days.
