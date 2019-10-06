Deuce McAllister expects battle in trenches as Saints host Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints sit atop the NFC South entering their Week 5 matchup against the Buccaneers but the upstart Tampa Bay team could swap positions with a win.
When the NFL schedule was released in April, much of the focus was on New Orleans’ first four opponents, who all reached the playoffs in 2018, but now the Bucs have grabbed plenty of attention with their 55-40 win over the defending NFC champion Rams. “What originally looked like maybe a trap game," Deuce McAllister said on FOX 8′s Black & Gold Review Show, "When they put 55 points up on the Rams, that’s not a trap. Now you have to come and play because these guys are a pretty good team. You talk about having the league leader, Shaquil Barrett, in sacks with 9 sacks. That’s a good ball team, they’ve always had skill players. They’re physical up front with their D-Line and O-line so you’re going to have to play.”
Teddy Bridgewater has managed to win both of his starts at quarterback but touchdowns have been tough to come by with just three scored by the offense against the Seahawks and none against the Cowboys. “I think that you have played some elite defenses, particularly up front,” McAllister says “You’re still going to have your hands full playing the league leader in sacks in Barrett this week then you have Suh inside. The following week, you have Hicks, Jacksonville has an outstanding defensive line as well so one of the things they have to stop are the holding patterns because you’re putting yourself at a disadvantage too much.”
Kickoff from the Superdome is set for noon, the first such start time this season.
