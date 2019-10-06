Denahm Springs Fall Festival attracts dozens

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Over 150 vendors served dozens of attendees at the Denham Spring Fall Fest held Saturday, Oct. 5.
The festival took place in the antique district where tons of food and great games for the whole family provided a fun experience for families looking to enjoy some of the sunny weather.
“It’s bringing revenue back in for our locals. Yeah and it’s helping keep families together,” said one attendee who was excited to check out items on sale from local vendors.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.