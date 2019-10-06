Baton Rouge Fire Department captain dies in Terrebonne Parish incident

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In a Facebook post from the Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD), coworkers are honoring the life of Captain Bryan Bozeman, 45, who died Saturday, Oct. 5 in an accidental drowning incident.
“Bryan was full of life and loved helping others,” states a Facebook post from BRFD memorializing Bozeman. “He will be missed dearly.”
The Terrebone Parish Sheriff’s Office investigated the drowning Saturday at a popular boat launch and RV camp that sits on the Robinson Canal in Cocodrie, an official said. Bozeman was cleaning fish when he slipped into the water.
Family members were able to pull Bozeman out and began administering CPR until emergency responders arrived. Bozeman later died at a hospital.
A Facebook post from BRPD shows Bozeman was honored as the “newest Fire Captain” in March of 2018.
