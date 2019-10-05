We are one year away from Real I.D. requirements, are you ready?

Following the terrorist attacks of 9/11, the United States Government decided it needed a better, more authentic way of identifying citizens. Congress came up with the Real I.D. program. The Department of Homeland Security states on it’s website, “The REAL ID Act establishes minimum security standards for license issuance and production and prohibits Federal agencies from accepting for certain purposes driver’s licenses and identification cards from states not meeting the Act’s minimum standards. The purposes covered by the Act are: accessing Federal facilities, entering nuclear power plants, and, boarding federally regulated commercial aircraft. ” The Act was passed in 2005 but has been delayed numerous times over the years by Congress.