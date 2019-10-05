UPDATE: 3 soldiers remain hospitalized after training accident at Camp Shelby

Picture taken during drop zone survey after training accident at Camp Shelby. (Source: Mississippi Army National Guard)
By Annie Johnson | October 5, 2019 at 11:45 AM CDT - Updated October 5 at 12:15 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - After a nighttime training accident left 23 paratroopers injured Wednesday, Capt. Bain-Sangster confirmed one of the four troopers, who remained hospitalized, has been discharged. The other three soldiers have undergone surgery and are now recovering.

The soldiers were injured when they landed in trees after parachuting from a C-130 aircraft during a nighttime training exercise.

According to Capt. Bain-Sangster, training resumed the next day on Thursday, October, 3.

The paratroopers are with the 4th Brigade of the 25th Infantry Division based in Alaska.

