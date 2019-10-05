Tiger fans preparing for early start to Saturday’s game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Saturday, Oct. 5 is going to be a hot day for an 11 a.m. kickoff for the LSU Tigers. They play Utah State.
Traffic is likely to be hectic all day Saturday around LSU’s campus, and many people are now switching up their tailgate routines for the morning game.
“Lots of water tomorrow at 11 o’ clock in the morning,” said Mart Garrett, an LSU fan. With an early start to the big game, Tiger fans say they have to stay hydrated, either with water, beer, or liquor, and of course, nourishment.
“Well we’re going to cook breakfast tomorrow [Saturday], a little breakfast burritos,” said Garrett.
Garrett and his crew have been tailgating at a spot right next to Tiger Stadium for about 30 years now.
“We’re looking forward to see if our offense can keep scoring, it’s points that their scoring, it’s been amazing, and of course we’d like a little cloud cover because I sit on the east side,” Garrett said.
Meanwhile at the Walk-On’s on Burbank Drive, others are getting ready for big crowds.
“We normally get busy right whenever we open the doors,” said Meagan Davis, manager of Walk-On’s on Burbank.
She says they’re expecting a full house, and the drinks will be flowing.
“We’re going to have breakfast sliders, beignets, and Bloody Marys, so we’re going to have all the alcohol you could need,” said Davis.
As for LSU students, it's Family Weekend!
"I don't know if tailgating's really going to be a thing this week. I'm just planning on sleeping, getting up, getting ready, and going straight into the stadium," said Gabby Bella, an LSU student.
And with the early wake up call, these students will still be cheering from start to finish.
“Geaux Tigers! I never leave a game early, always there until the alma mater, same with him right?” said Bella.
“Yeah, geaux Tigers! And let’s learn how to tackle this week,” said LSU student, Brandon Deshotels.
And while most would prefer a night game, fans will just have to keep the party going all day long.
“We’d much rather a Saturday night in Tiger Stadium, but we’re going to enjoy tomorrow,” said Garrett.
One more reason to go the game if you’re a student, the first 1,000 students who enter into Tiger Stadium will get free breakfast paid for by the football team.
