Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital opens its doors to patients

Patients are currently being moved from the regional medical center to the new children’s hospital on Saturday. Drivers should be aware it might be a little busy in that area around Essen Lane and Constantin Boulevard until around 10 a.m.
Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital, located at 8300 Constantin Boulevard, currently treats more than 100,000 patients annually from all 64 parishes, as well as children from Mississippi, Texas, and Arkansas.
The new hospital includes an emergency room that is expected to see more than 35,000 patients annually, a surgical suite of five operating rooms, a 30-bed intensive care unit, 40 medical/surgical in-patient beds and a hematology/oncology floor with 30 in-patient specialized beds and one of only eight outpatient St. Jude Affiliate Clinics in the nation.
The children’s hospital is also home to a pediatric transport team that has transported more than 1,250 patients over the last six years from the surrounding region.
Officials say the more than 360,000 square feet facility will be an anchor for advanced pediatric care and specialized programming for patients and families from across Louisiana and the surrounding region.
