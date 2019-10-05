Huge plume of smoke seen near I-12; agencies responding

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters and law enforcement are responding to a large warehouse fire in the Denham Springs area.
The fire was reported at Meaux Dad Environmental Services, and a plume of smoke could be seen from I-12 just past the Juban Road exit.
Livingston Parish Fire Protection District #5 is responding to the scene, and firefighters are containing the fire.
The fire department said there is no danger to the surrounding areas. No injuries have been reported.
Officers with the Denham Springs Police Department are responding to the scene to direct traffic.
