FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Two more hot days before feeling more like autumn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The weekend will remain hot with afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s both Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances will be 20 percent Saturday and 30 percent Sunday. So don’t count on rain to help cool things down this weekend.
The much anticipated cold front is forecast to push through the area Monday. Rain coverage will stay scattered and we are not expecting severe weather.
Temperatures will begin to cool during the afternoon as highs Monday only reach the mid 80s. It won’t be a huge drop off in temperature for mid-week, but you’ll certainly notice the difference. Temperatures and humidity levels on Tuesday and Wednesday will be very enjoyable.
The kids should be able to get by without needing a jacket on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.
A strong cold front is set to arrive on Friday. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms to end the work and school week as the front pushes through. This front will bring a significant drop off in temperature for next weekend.
Expect lows in the 50s and highs only in the 70s for election Saturday and Sunday.
The tropics are quiet.
