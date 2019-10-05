Defense shows up for No. 5 LSU against Utah St., as Burrow tosses 5 TD passes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU’s offense put up a lot of points against another non-conference opponent but it was the defense that was especially impressive, considering Utah State also has a potent passing attack.
No. 5 LSU came away with the 42-6 win over Utah State. Head coach Ed Orgeron said he thought it was the team’s most complete game.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow had another five-touchdown passing day. He even ran for a score. He finished 27-of-38 for 344 yards. He also had an interception that happened on a tipped pass. Wide receiver Jordan Jefferson caught nine passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns.
The Tigers held quarterback Jordan Love in check, only allowing him to complete 15-of-30 passes for 130 yards. They also intercepted him three times. Love is considered by some to be a potential first-round pick in the next NFL draft. The Aggies only managed a total of 160 yards of offense. According to Orgeron, the defense played “lights out.”
“If the defense plays like that, we can do anything we want,” Orgeron said.
LSU received the opening kickoff and scored, although it wasn’t at the lightning pace fans are still trying to get acclimated to. The Tigers engineered a 12-play drive that took a little more than 4:00 and was capped off with a 7-yard pass from Burrow to wide receiver Derrick Dillon for the 7-0 early lead.
LSU later gave up two field goals to Utah State, one from 30 yards and the other from 47 yards to make it 7-6.
Less than 1:00 into the second quarter, Burrow called his own number and crossed the goalline on a 1-yard run to put the Tigers up 14-6. LSU freshman cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. continues to play beyond his years, picking off a Love pass at the 1-yard line while blanketing a receiver. The Tigers used the opportunity to go 99 yards in 13 plays and chew up nearly 7:00 on the clock on a drive that saw Burrow hook up with Ja'Marr Chase for a 25-yard touchdown to extend LSU's lead to 21-6.
After forcing Utah State to go three-and-out, the Tigers put together another one of those 4:00 drives to score. This time, it was the Burrow-Jefferson connection from four yards out to give LSU a 28-6 lead. The Tiger defense stopped the Aggies again and Burrow was leading another promising drive when freshman running back John Emery Jr. fumbled and Utah State recovered.
The defense did not let the Aggies use the turnover as an opportunity to get the momentum and get going, as LSU forced another Utah State three-and-out. The LSU offensive train kept chugging along and needed less than 1:30 on a drive that ended with Burrow finding Jefferson in the end zone. This one was a 39-yard pitch-and-catch to give LSU the 35-6 lead. On the next drive, it was cornerback Kary Vincent Jr. stepping in front of a pass by Love to give the LSU offense another scoring opportunity.
Early in the fourth quarter, Burrow hit tight end Thaddeus Moss on a quick slant. Moss was able to shake off a would-be tackler and get into the end zone to put the Tigers up 42-6. Then, it was unanimous All-American Grant Delpit intercepting a Love pass.
The LSU offense finished with a total of 601 yards.
