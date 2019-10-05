Defense shows up for No. 5 LSU against Utah St., as Burrow tosses 5 TD passes

The defense did not let the Aggies use the turnover as an opportunity to get the momentum and get going, as LSU forced another Utah State three-and-out. The LSU offensive train kept chugging along and needed less than 1:30 on a drive that ended with Burrow finding Jefferson in the end zone. This one was a 39-yard pitch-and-catch to give LSU the 35-6 lead. On the next drive, it was cornerback Kary Vincent Jr. stepping in front of a pass by Love to give the LSU offense another scoring opportunity.